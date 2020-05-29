All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1015 W WOODLAND Avenue
Last updated February 14 2020 at 12:38 AM

1015 W WOODLAND Avenue

1015 West Woodland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1015 West Woodland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Governmental Mall

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Studio apartment in the most charming nine unit apartment complex located in downtown Phoenix. Lots of character! Remodeled landscaping with several paver walkways. The complex is surrounded by a beautiful tall white wrought iron fence with several locked gates for easy access. There is also a separate laundry room which is shared by the residents of the complex. Bike, Walk, or Uber to all the downtown hot spots. This is a location that can't be beat. Property typically has no vacancies. Schedule a showing before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 W WOODLAND Avenue have any available units?
1015 W WOODLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 W WOODLAND Avenue have?
Some of 1015 W WOODLAND Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 W WOODLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1015 W WOODLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 W WOODLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1015 W WOODLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1015 W WOODLAND Avenue offer parking?
No, 1015 W WOODLAND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1015 W WOODLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 W WOODLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 W WOODLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 1015 W WOODLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1015 W WOODLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1015 W WOODLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 W WOODLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 W WOODLAND Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

