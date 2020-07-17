1013 E Mckinley St

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities

Adorable two bedroom duplex located at 7th St & Roosevelt! Ready for Move In 07/25/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. This home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a kitchen, and a backyard. Easy access to the I-10! Close to bus stops, schools, and a shopping mall with restaurants! No Pets. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. $125 non-refundable Administrative Fee due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1049 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!