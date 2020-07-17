All apartments in Phoenix
1013 E Mckinley St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 AM

1013 E Mckinley St

1013 East Mckinley Street · (480) 382-9681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1013 East Mckinley Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,049

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Adorable two bedroom duplex located at 7th St & Roosevelt! Ready for Move In 07/25/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. This home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a kitchen, and a backyard. Easy access to the I-10! Close to bus stops, schools, and a shopping mall with restaurants! No Pets. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. $125 non-refundable Administrative Fee due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1049 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 E Mckinley St have any available units?
1013 E Mckinley St has a unit available for $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1013 E Mckinley St currently offering any rent specials?
1013 E Mckinley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 E Mckinley St pet-friendly?
No, 1013 E Mckinley St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1013 E Mckinley St offer parking?
No, 1013 E Mckinley St does not offer parking.
Does 1013 E Mckinley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 E Mckinley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 E Mckinley St have a pool?
No, 1013 E Mckinley St does not have a pool.
Does 1013 E Mckinley St have accessible units?
No, 1013 E Mckinley St does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 E Mckinley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 E Mckinley St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 E Mckinley St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1013 E Mckinley St has units with air conditioning.
