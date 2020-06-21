All apartments in Phoenix
101 W Wagoner Rd
101 W Wagoner Rd

101 West Wagoner Road · No Longer Available
Location

101 West Wagoner Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3/2 with large grassy backyard in North Phoenix. Easy access to Loop 101, close to shopping. All appliances included! Occupied through April 30th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 W Wagoner Rd have any available units?
101 W Wagoner Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 W Wagoner Rd have?
Some of 101 W Wagoner Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 W Wagoner Rd currently offering any rent specials?
101 W Wagoner Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 W Wagoner Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 W Wagoner Rd is pet friendly.
Does 101 W Wagoner Rd offer parking?
Yes, 101 W Wagoner Rd does offer parking.
Does 101 W Wagoner Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 W Wagoner Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 W Wagoner Rd have a pool?
No, 101 W Wagoner Rd does not have a pool.
Does 101 W Wagoner Rd have accessible units?
No, 101 W Wagoner Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 101 W Wagoner Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 W Wagoner Rd has units with dishwashers.
