Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 101 W Wagoner Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
101 W Wagoner Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
101 W Wagoner Rd
101 West Wagoner Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
101 West Wagoner Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3/2 with large grassy backyard in North Phoenix. Easy access to Loop 101, close to shopping. All appliances included! Occupied through April 30th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 101 W Wagoner Rd have any available units?
101 W Wagoner Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 101 W Wagoner Rd have?
Some of 101 W Wagoner Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 101 W Wagoner Rd currently offering any rent specials?
101 W Wagoner Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 W Wagoner Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 W Wagoner Rd is pet friendly.
Does 101 W Wagoner Rd offer parking?
Yes, 101 W Wagoner Rd does offer parking.
Does 101 W Wagoner Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 W Wagoner Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 W Wagoner Rd have a pool?
No, 101 W Wagoner Rd does not have a pool.
Does 101 W Wagoner Rd have accessible units?
No, 101 W Wagoner Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 101 W Wagoner Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 W Wagoner Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College