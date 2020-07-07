101 E SAINT JOHN Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Single level spacious home in North Phoenix! This property has everything one need for a comfortable living. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car garage, and much more. Fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances, eat-in area with bay window. Huge living room with vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace. All bedrooms are spacious. 18'' tile floor in the living room, kitchen and hallways. Enclosed Arizona room with glass sliding doors. Covered patio! Amazing green backyard with fenced sparkling swimming pool. Close to schools and multiple shopping centers.