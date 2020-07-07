All apartments in Phoenix
101 E SAINT JOHN Road

101 East Saint John Road · No Longer Available
Location

101 East Saint John Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Single level spacious home in North Phoenix! This property has everything one need for a comfortable living. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car garage, and much more. Fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances, eat-in area with bay window. Huge living room with vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace. All bedrooms are spacious. 18'' tile floor in the living room, kitchen and hallways. Enclosed Arizona room with glass sliding doors. Covered patio! Amazing green backyard with fenced sparkling swimming pool. Close to schools and multiple shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 E SAINT JOHN Road have any available units?
101 E SAINT JOHN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 E SAINT JOHN Road have?
Some of 101 E SAINT JOHN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 E SAINT JOHN Road currently offering any rent specials?
101 E SAINT JOHN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 E SAINT JOHN Road pet-friendly?
No, 101 E SAINT JOHN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 101 E SAINT JOHN Road offer parking?
Yes, 101 E SAINT JOHN Road offers parking.
Does 101 E SAINT JOHN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 E SAINT JOHN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 E SAINT JOHN Road have a pool?
Yes, 101 E SAINT JOHN Road has a pool.
Does 101 E SAINT JOHN Road have accessible units?
No, 101 E SAINT JOHN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 101 E SAINT JOHN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 E SAINT JOHN Road has units with dishwashers.

