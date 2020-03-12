10034 N 26th St

Amenities

Wow, what a Gorgeous home brand new to the market! Located in the desirable neighborhood of Greenridge, off of Shea Blvd and 26th St this home simply has it all! Starting with a breathtaking backyard, featuring a gas fireplace, built in BBQ and under cover patio! The inside is just as beautiful, featuring amazing charm with brick accent walls, a sunken living room, formal dining room, and wet bar nook just to start! The kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops and a very convenient pass through/ eat in breakfast bar! The Master bedroom is very large, comfortably fitting a C.A. king size bed, and featuring its own ensuite and large walk in closet! The other bedrooms are spacious, outfitted with double pane windows, and conveniently located on the other side of the house, making this a true split floor plan! Rent plus $150 admin fee due at signing. Must SETUP your showing here ~ https://showmojo.com/myshowingsgs/gallery