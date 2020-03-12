All apartments in Phoenix
10034 N 26th St
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

10034 N 26th St

10034 North 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10034 North 26th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Wow, what a Gorgeous home brand new to the market! Located in the desirable neighborhood of Greenridge, off of Shea Blvd and 26th St this home simply has it all! Starting with a breathtaking backyard, featuring a gas fireplace, built in BBQ and under cover patio! The inside is just as beautiful, featuring amazing charm with brick accent walls, a sunken living room, formal dining room, and wet bar nook just to start! The kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops and a very convenient pass through/ eat in breakfast bar! The Master bedroom is very large, comfortably fitting a C.A. king size bed, and featuring its own ensuite and large walk in closet! The other bedrooms are spacious, outfitted with double pane windows, and conveniently located on the other side of the house, making this a true split floor plan! Rent plus $150 admin fee due at signing. Must SETUP your showing here ~ https://showmojo.com/myshowingsgs/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10034 N 26th St have any available units?
10034 N 26th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10034 N 26th St have?
Some of 10034 N 26th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10034 N 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
10034 N 26th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10034 N 26th St pet-friendly?
No, 10034 N 26th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10034 N 26th St offer parking?
No, 10034 N 26th St does not offer parking.
Does 10034 N 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10034 N 26th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10034 N 26th St have a pool?
No, 10034 N 26th St does not have a pool.
Does 10034 N 26th St have accessible units?
No, 10034 N 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10034 N 26th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10034 N 26th St does not have units with dishwashers.
