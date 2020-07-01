10027 W Whyman Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fire pit

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home will check all your boxes. Walking up to this beauty, you will find easy to maintain desert landscaping and an oversized porch perfect for relaxing! Head inside, where you will find a large living room and separate dining area. The kitchen was made for a chef, with durable granite countertops and matching appliances. Upstairs you will find all the bedrooms and a large loft giving you even more space! You will find walk-in closets in the Master suite and one secondary bedroom. With fresh new interior and exterior paint as well as new carpet throughout, this home feels brand new! Your backyard oasis comes with a built-in BBQ gazebo area, Wood burning pizza oven, fire pit with sitting area, and lush green lawn and distant mountain views make this space complete