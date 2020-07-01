All apartments in Phoenix
10027 W Whyman Avenue

10027 West Whyman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10027 West Whyman Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home will check all your boxes. Walking up to this beauty, you will find easy to maintain desert landscaping and an oversized porch perfect for relaxing! Head inside, where you will find a large living room and separate dining area. The kitchen was made for a chef, with durable granite countertops and matching appliances. Upstairs you will find all the bedrooms and a large loft giving you even more space! You will find walk-in closets in the Master suite and one secondary bedroom. With fresh new interior and exterior paint as well as new carpet throughout, this home feels brand new! Your backyard oasis comes with a built-in BBQ gazebo area, Wood burning pizza oven, fire pit with sitting area, and lush green lawn and distant mountain views make this space complete

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10027 W Whyman Avenue have any available units?
10027 W Whyman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10027 W Whyman Avenue have?
Some of 10027 W Whyman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10027 W Whyman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10027 W Whyman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10027 W Whyman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10027 W Whyman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10027 W Whyman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10027 W Whyman Avenue offers parking.
Does 10027 W Whyman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10027 W Whyman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10027 W Whyman Avenue have a pool?
No, 10027 W Whyman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10027 W Whyman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10027 W Whyman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10027 W Whyman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10027 W Whyman Avenue has units with dishwashers.

