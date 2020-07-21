All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 9565 N 82ND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9565 N 82ND Avenue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:21 AM

9565 N 82ND Avenue

9565 North 82nd Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9565 North 82nd Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home is perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests! It features rich wood floors, plush carpet, stylish lighting fixtures, and large windows. The large kitchen has updated appliances and a breakfast bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9565 N 82ND Avenue have any available units?
9565 N 82ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9565 N 82ND Avenue have?
Some of 9565 N 82ND Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9565 N 82ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9565 N 82ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9565 N 82ND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9565 N 82ND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9565 N 82ND Avenue offer parking?
No, 9565 N 82ND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9565 N 82ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9565 N 82ND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9565 N 82ND Avenue have a pool?
No, 9565 N 82ND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9565 N 82ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9565 N 82ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9565 N 82ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9565 N 82ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeoria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Apartments
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College