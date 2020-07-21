This home is perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests! It features rich wood floors, plush carpet, stylish lighting fixtures, and large windows. The large kitchen has updated appliances and a breakfast bar.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9565 N 82ND Avenue have any available units?
9565 N 82ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9565 N 82ND Avenue have?
Some of 9565 N 82ND Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9565 N 82ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9565 N 82ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.