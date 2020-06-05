454 W BROWN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

454 West Apartments, is an 88-unit complex. This amazing 2 bd / 2 ba, mid-century modern apartment has been fully renovated, giving it the urban vibe you are looking for which you won't find anywhere else. Situated in an urban and convenient neighborhood close to ASU & with easy freeway access to both the 60, 101 & 202. Apartment amenities include; in-suite laundry, stained concrete floors, granite counter tops, and a High-end stainless steel appliance packages plus a private patio. Why go to the W Hotel when this newly-renovated resort style community has a new pool with loungers & umbrellas for you to enjoy just a few feet's from your apartment, plus a communal BBQ area with table/pergola for your use.