Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:16 PM

454 W BROWN Road

454 West Brown Road · (602) 788-1947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

454 West Brown Road, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Families en Accion

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2017 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
454 West Apartments, is an 88-unit complex. This amazing 2 bd / 2 ba, mid-century modern apartment has been fully renovated, giving it the urban vibe you are looking for which you won't find anywhere else. Situated in an urban and convenient neighborhood close to ASU & with easy freeway access to both the 60, 101 & 202. Apartment amenities include; in-suite laundry, stained concrete floors, granite counter tops, and a High-end stainless steel appliance packages plus a private patio. Why go to the W Hotel when this newly-renovated resort style community has a new pool with loungers & umbrellas for you to enjoy just a few feet's from your apartment, plus a communal BBQ area with table/pergola for your use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 W BROWN Road have any available units?
454 W BROWN Road has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 454 W BROWN Road have?
Some of 454 W BROWN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 W BROWN Road currently offering any rent specials?
454 W BROWN Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 W BROWN Road pet-friendly?
No, 454 W BROWN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 454 W BROWN Road offer parking?
No, 454 W BROWN Road does not offer parking.
Does 454 W BROWN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 W BROWN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 W BROWN Road have a pool?
Yes, 454 W BROWN Road has a pool.
Does 454 W BROWN Road have accessible units?
No, 454 W BROWN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 454 W BROWN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 W BROWN Road has units with dishwashers.
