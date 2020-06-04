Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities dog grooming area 24hr gym parking pool e-payments hot tub online portal cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage dog park package receiving

Nestled in a prime location in the beautiful southwestern region of the country, Pala Mesa Apartments Homes makes your daily commute into work or school a breeze. Our luxury community welcomes you home with an apartment in Mesa, AZ, that’s surrounded by resort-style amenities. Once you visit our property, we’re sure you’ll be ready to move in and settle down in your new home.



Check out our stylish one or two-bedroom apartments with accented walls and modern window coverings. Whether you love to cook or just enjoy eating quick meals, you’ll appreciate our spacious kitchens with a full set of energy-efficient appliances. Laundry will be a cinch with a washer and dryer right in your own home, and you’ll have plenty of space to store your belongings in large walk-in closets with built-in shelving.



Pala Mesa offers resort-living with wonderful community amenities like our shimmering outdoor pool and spa. Stay healthy and trim with our onsite 24-hour fitness center that features free we