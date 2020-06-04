All apartments in Mesa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

Pala Mesa

Open Now until 5:30pm
2433 W Main St · (480) 360-5801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2433 W Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2019 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2006 · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit 0108 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 0188 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pala Mesa.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
dog grooming area
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
dog park
package receiving
Nestled in a prime location in the beautiful southwestern region of the country, Pala Mesa Apartments Homes makes your daily commute into work or school a breeze. Our luxury community welcomes you home with an apartment in Mesa, AZ, that’s surrounded by resort-style amenities. Once you visit our property, we’re sure you’ll be ready to move in and settle down in your new home.

Check out our stylish one or two-bedroom apartments with accented walls and modern window coverings. Whether you love to cook or just enjoy eating quick meals, you’ll appreciate our spacious kitchens with a full set of energy-efficient appliances. Laundry will be a cinch with a washer and dryer right in your own home, and you’ll have plenty of space to store your belongings in large walk-in closets with built-in shelving.

Pala Mesa offers resort-living with wonderful community amenities like our shimmering outdoor pool and spa. Stay healthy and trim with our onsite 24-hour fitness center that features free we

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pala Mesa have any available units?
Pala Mesa has 5 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Pala Mesa have?
Some of Pala Mesa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pala Mesa currently offering any rent specials?
Pala Mesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pala Mesa pet-friendly?
Yes, Pala Mesa is pet friendly.
Does Pala Mesa offer parking?
Yes, Pala Mesa offers parking.
Does Pala Mesa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pala Mesa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pala Mesa have a pool?
Yes, Pala Mesa has a pool.
Does Pala Mesa have accessible units?
No, Pala Mesa does not have accessible units.
Does Pala Mesa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pala Mesa has units with dishwashers.
