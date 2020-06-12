2111 N 30TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

* Large 4 bedrooms upstairs, with 2 full baths. Power room downstairs. Built in 1998, vaulted ceilings, open, light, big windows. * *Granite countertops*Sweet Master bath with walk in closet*Nothing like this for rent in North Mesa*