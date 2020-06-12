All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2111 N 30TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2111 N 30TH Street
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

2111 N 30TH Street

2111 North 30th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2111 North 30th Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
* Large 4 bedrooms upstairs, with 2 full baths. Power room downstairs. Built in 1998, vaulted ceilings, open, light, big windows. * *Granite countertops*Sweet Master bath with walk in closet*Nothing like this for rent in North Mesa*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 N 30TH Street have any available units?
2111 N 30TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 N 30TH Street have?
Some of 2111 N 30TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 N 30TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2111 N 30TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 N 30TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2111 N 30TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2111 N 30TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2111 N 30TH Street offers parking.
Does 2111 N 30TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 N 30TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 N 30TH Street have a pool?
No, 2111 N 30TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2111 N 30TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2111 N 30TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 N 30TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 N 30TH Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College