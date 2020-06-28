Rent Calculator
Mesa, AZ
149 Pasadena
Last updated December 1 2019 at 11:01 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
149 Pasadena
149 North Pasadena
No Longer Available
Location
149 North Pasadena, Mesa, AZ 85201
Downtown Mesa
Amenities
garage
pool
guest parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Partial furnished bring your
Pool and Jacuzzi on property Garage for one and open visitor parking resort like setting NEAR DOWNTOWN MESA
renters insurance required
credit report required
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 149 Pasadena have any available units?
149 Pasadena doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 149 Pasadena have?
Some of 149 Pasadena's amenities include garage, pool, and guest parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 149 Pasadena currently offering any rent specials?
149 Pasadena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Pasadena pet-friendly?
No, 149 Pasadena is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 149 Pasadena offer parking?
Yes, 149 Pasadena offers parking.
Does 149 Pasadena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Pasadena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Pasadena have a pool?
Yes, 149 Pasadena has a pool.
Does 149 Pasadena have accessible units?
No, 149 Pasadena does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Pasadena have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Pasadena does not have units with dishwashers.
