All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1263 N Balboa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1263 N Balboa
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM

1263 N Balboa

1263 North Balboa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1263 North Balboa, Mesa, AZ 85205
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Act now to take advantage of this pristine new-build located in the Copper Crest community in Mesa. This brand new community offers new facilities with playground and pool. This 1900 sq ft home comes with many of the bells and whistles. All new appliances with spacious 2 car garage and upgraded water heater with softener. Beautiful tile backsplash. Home has small backyard. Home also comes with new washer/dryer and is move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 N Balboa have any available units?
1263 N Balboa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1263 N Balboa have?
Some of 1263 N Balboa's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1263 N Balboa currently offering any rent specials?
1263 N Balboa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 N Balboa pet-friendly?
No, 1263 N Balboa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1263 N Balboa offer parking?
Yes, 1263 N Balboa offers parking.
Does 1263 N Balboa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1263 N Balboa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 N Balboa have a pool?
Yes, 1263 N Balboa has a pool.
Does 1263 N Balboa have accessible units?
No, 1263 N Balboa does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 N Balboa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1263 N Balboa has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College