1263 N Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Act now to take advantage of this pristine new-build located in the Copper Crest community in Mesa. This brand new community offers new facilities with playground and pool. This 1900 sq ft home comes with many of the bells and whistles. All new appliances with spacious 2 car garage and upgraded water heater with softener. Beautiful tile backsplash. Home has small backyard. Home also comes with new washer/dryer and is move-in ready.