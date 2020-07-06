Act now to take advantage of this pristine new-build located in the Copper Crest community in Mesa. This brand new community offers new facilities with playground and pool. This 1900 sq ft home comes with many of the bells and whistles. All new appliances with spacious 2 car garage and upgraded water heater with softener. Beautiful tile backsplash. Home has small backyard. Home also comes with new washer/dryer and is move-in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1263 N Balboa have any available units?
1263 N Balboa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1263 N Balboa have?
Some of 1263 N Balboa's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1263 N Balboa currently offering any rent specials?
1263 N Balboa is not currently offering any rent specials.