Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit game room green community guest parking internet access lobby online portal package receiving pool table yoga

Discover your new home at Argenta Apartments for rent in Mesa, Arizona, where you'll find newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartments on the east side of vibrant Mesa. Our apartments are equipped with upgraded finishes, modern appliances, in-home washer and dryer, and more. Enjoy our pet-friendly community that offers two swimming pools, fitness centers, resident clubhouse, playground, bark park, and many more premier spaces for hosting gatherings with friends. Our apartments in Mesa are conveniently located near Falcon Field, Dana Park, Banner Hospital, Mesa Community College, Mesa Gateway, and the Superstition Mountains and most importantly, convenience to freeways. Enjoy taking a stroll through the Eastern Canal Trail that is right outside your door giving you the splendor of the Southwest every day.Call and schedule a tour of our Mesa apartments today!