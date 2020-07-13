All apartments in Mesa
Argenta

Open Now until 6pm
4104 E Broadway Rd · (480) 637-5190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4104 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1151 · Avail. Aug 12

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 1033 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 2054 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1139 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 1009 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 1076 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Argenta.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
green community
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
yoga
Discover your new home at Argenta Apartments for rent in Mesa, Arizona, where you'll find newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartments on the east side of vibrant Mesa. Our apartments are equipped with upgraded finishes, modern appliances, in-home washer and dryer, and more. Enjoy our pet-friendly community that offers two swimming pools, fitness centers, resident clubhouse, playground, bark park, and many more premier spaces for hosting gatherings with friends. Our apartments in Mesa are conveniently located near Falcon Field, Dana Park, Banner Hospital, Mesa Community College, Mesa Gateway, and the Superstition Mountains and most importantly, convenience to freeways. Enjoy taking a stroll through the Eastern Canal Trail that is right outside your door giving you the splendor of the Southwest every day.Call and schedule a tour of our Mesa apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$900 O.A.C
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet.
restrictions: Pets must be a minimum of six (6) months old. Weight limit: 100 lbs at full maturity. *Reference the Animal Addendum for details on the policies, fees, deposits, breed restrictions and service animal policies. Breed Restrictions: Alaskan Malamute, Boxer, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Belgian Malinois, Husky Breeds, Pit-Bull Breeds, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier and wolf hybrids.
Dogs
fee: $150
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Argenta have any available units?
Argenta has 12 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Argenta have?
Some of Argenta's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Argenta currently offering any rent specials?
Argenta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Argenta pet-friendly?
Yes, Argenta is pet friendly.
Does Argenta offer parking?
Yes, Argenta offers parking.
Does Argenta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Argenta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Argenta have a pool?
Yes, Argenta has a pool.
Does Argenta have accessible units?
Yes, Argenta has accessible units.
Does Argenta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Argenta has units with dishwashers.
