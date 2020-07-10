AL
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM

97 Apartments for rent in Mesa, AZ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Mesa apartment renters looking to save. Howe... Read Guide >
Last updated July 10 at 12:34pm
$
16 Units Available
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to I-101 and US-60, and convenient for commuters. Community amenities include pool, yoga, parking and on-site laundry. Units feature a dishwasher, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and bathtub.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
47 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
$
11 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1073 sqft
Mesa's Stone Canyon apartments offer comfortable living in the East Valley area. Units feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, ovens, refrigerators, and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and boasts a putting green and internet cafe.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$1,305
943 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1024 sqft
Apartment homes with gas fireplaces, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Featuring a state-of-the-art gym, a pool, and a barbecue picnic area. Nearby freeways for easy, while golf courses, restaurants, and shopping are minutes away.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
32 Units Available
Superstition Springs
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,098
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1144 sqft
Private entryways, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings characterize these modern units. Close to a convenient shopping center. Units come with full-size washers and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
15 Units Available
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$804
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1000 sqft
Madera Point is located in downtown Mesa, just minutes from the Metro Light Rail and Superstition Freeway. Units offer air conditioning, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
$
135 Units Available
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1482 sqft
San Villante in Mesa, AZ, goes above and beyond your expectations of apartment living. Our amazing community amenities and in-home extras come together to provide you with a show-stopping home experience.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Dobson Ranch
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$906
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
905 sqft
Affordable air-conditioned units with luxury flourishes such as stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Right next to Dobson Ranch Golf Course. Numerous dining and shopping options nearby.
Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
$
6 Units Available
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,024
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
729 sqft
Spacious, recently renovated units with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Patio or balcony. Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher included. On-site laundry, tennis court, gym, playground, pool and wheelchair accessible.
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
$
5 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1320 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
789 sqft
Country Park Villas invites you to start your new Mesa lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation.
Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
$
4 Units Available
Meadowgreen
ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
805 sqft
Making Renew 3030 your home is the first step to a life of relaxation in the ideal Mesa location! This restyled community provides easy access to US 60 and AZ Loop 202 and is just minutes away from AZ Loop 101, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, and many
Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
$
20 Units Available
San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1383 sqft
Great location close to Dobson Ranch Golf Course and minutes from the Arizona Mills Mall. Community has pools, spa, cabanas, and wet bars. Units feature plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Mesa
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
39 Units Available
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,430
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1226 sqft
Tour Your Way! Virtual, Self-Guided and In-Person By Appointment Only Tours Available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
18 Units Available
Alegre
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,133
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
965 sqft
Recently renovated air-conditioned apartments with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features a dog park. Pool, business center, 24-hour laundry and game room on site. Numerous shopping options on nearby East University Drive.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
27 Units Available
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,229
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1083 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We offer virtual, self-guided or in-person tours by appointment! Either way, we can't wait to meet you! Looking for a home that perfectly matches your lifestyle? Your search ends at Metro 101.
Results within 5 miles of Mesa
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
44 Units Available
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1472 sqft
Modern apartments near Loop 101. Granite or quartz countertops, garden-style tubs, in-unit laundry. Attached garages and walk-in closets available. Community has spin and yoga studios. Steps from the light rail.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,121
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1180 sqft
Ample shopping and dining options are within walking distance of these pet-friendly apartments, which feature fireplaces and private balconies. Recreational amenities include a game room, swimming pool and hot tub.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
Standard
6811 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, with easy access to dining and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, trash valet and wine room.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
130 Units Available
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,269
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1000 sqft
This sophisticated, spa-inspired community features a resort-style pool and a fire pit. Open-concept apartments have high ceilings and accent lighting. Located near Hudson Park and multiple restaurants.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
28 Units Available
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1320 sqft
Luxury community includes swimming pools, whirlpool spas and fitness center. Located in Chandler, with easy access to major highways for commuters. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ice maker and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,158
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1266 sqft
Recently renovated apartments, designer interiors with granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Amenities like yoga spaces, a basketball court, and an elevator up the luxury factor. In central Tempe near the 101 Freeway.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Tempe
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,370
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1015 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both private in-person and self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1074 sqft
Located in Chandler, close to the 101, 202, and 60 freeways. Community has Wi-Fi, health club, and pool. Units feature balconies, raised ceilings, and washer/dryer.
City Guide for Mesa, AZ

Considering a move to Mesa? You’re onto something—it’s what we like to call a fine choice, right up there with a smart suit jacket and a pair of Chuck Taylors. The rental properties in Arizona’s third largest city (behind Phoenix and Tucson) are easy to get into and luxurious to live in, which means no excuses not to find the perfect new place!

Having trouble with Craigslist Mesa? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Mesa, AZ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Mesa apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Mesa apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

