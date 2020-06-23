116 S Lebaron Street

Amenities

fireplace media room oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities media room

Welcome to 116 S Lebaron!!! A 1 bed, 1 bath studio home in the wonderful Downtown Mesa!!! Immediately next to the Light Rail and Mesa Arts District with the Mesa Arts Center and the Mesa Amphitheater. In fact it's only minutes from Pioneer Park, Ellsworth Park, and Multiple Museums. If that's not enough, it's only a few miles away from Dobson Ranch Golf Course, Hohokam Stadium, Mesa Riverview, and Mesa Community College!!!On the inside, you have everything you need, from a kitchen, bedroom, living room, and bathroom. In the back yard you have a your own storage shed and privte yard. 114 S Lebaron already rented please do not bother the tenants. Longer lease = cheaper rent