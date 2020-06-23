All apartments in Mesa
116 S Lebaron Street
116 S Lebaron Street

116 South Lebaron · No Longer Available
Location

116 South Lebaron, Mesa, AZ 85210
Downtown Mesa

Amenities

fireplace
media room
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Welcome to 116 S Lebaron!!! A 1 bed, 1 bath studio home in the wonderful Downtown Mesa!!! Immediately next to the Light Rail and Mesa Arts District with the Mesa Arts Center and the Mesa Amphitheater. In fact it's only minutes from Pioneer Park, Ellsworth Park, and Multiple Museums. If that's not enough, it's only a few miles away from Dobson Ranch Golf Course, Hohokam Stadium, Mesa Riverview, and Mesa Community College!!!On the inside, you have everything you need, from a kitchen, bedroom, living room, and bathroom. In the back yard you have a your own storage shed and privte yard. 114 S Lebaron already rented please do not bother the tenants. Longer lease = cheaper rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

