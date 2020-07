Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly carport e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access

Escape to 544 Southern, a community that offers you the luxury you desire at an affordable price. Our upgraded and spacious apartment homes come with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit washers and dryers. Residents can enjoy a refreshing swim in the pool, an outdoor BBQ or plan a fun event in our clubhouse! Ideally located between Fiesta Mall and Superstition Springs Mall, 544 Southern is just minutes from some of Mesa’s finest dining and retail centers. We can’t wait to meet you -- stop in soon!