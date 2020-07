Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access nest technology online portal package receiving

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come experience true luxury living at Luxe at 1930 Apartment Community in Mesa, AZ. Luxe 1930 also offers pet friendly apartments in Mesa (that includes cats and dogs) large breeds are welcome! With nine foot ceilings, open floor plan concepts, new upgrades and so much more what more could you ask for? Come home to Luxe 1930 today and experience modern, luxury living in the East Valley!