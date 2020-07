Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub extra storage microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Welcome to a new wave of style with our NEWLY renovated aprtments. We are conviently located mintues away from dinning, entertainment and Loop 101 freeway. Residents can cool off in our sparkling pool, enjoy our BBQ grills and covered pinic area. Take advantage of our business and fitness centers. We offer stylish floor plans at an affordable price. We invite you to take a tour today.