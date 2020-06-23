All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 466 N 168th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
466 N 168th Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

466 N 168th Lane

466 North 168th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

466 North 168th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

dishwasher
cable included
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
AVAILABLE JANUARY 15th. Tile floors downstairs, w/kitchen and open family room. 1/2 bath. Upstairs, 2 carpeted bedrooms each with full bathrooms. 1 car garage attached. Private backyard. All utilities & cable included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 N 168th Lane have any available units?
466 N 168th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 466 N 168th Lane have?
Some of 466 N 168th Lane's amenities include dishwasher, cable included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 N 168th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
466 N 168th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 N 168th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 466 N 168th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 466 N 168th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 466 N 168th Lane does offer parking.
Does 466 N 168th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 466 N 168th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 N 168th Lane have a pool?
No, 466 N 168th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 466 N 168th Lane have accessible units?
No, 466 N 168th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 466 N 168th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 466 N 168th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 466 N 168th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 466 N 168th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College