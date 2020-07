Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub online portal cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Meadow Glen Apartments is located in the heart of Glendale, Arizona and offers unique one and two bedroom homes for rent. Enjoy close proximity to major employers such as Midwestern University, Cigna and Honeywell, as well as Interstate 17 and the flourishing North Phoenix area. Our community's spacious apartment homes feature a full size washer and dryer, a fireplace, modern brushed nickel fixtures, customized accent walls and spacious closets. Residents also have access to our landscaped social areas featuring mature shade trees, outdoor cooking areas, pet friendly walking areas and a refreshing swimming pool with sundeck seating.

Stop by or schedule an appointment to view and lease your new apartment home today!