4767 West Marlette Avenue
4767 West Marlette Avenue

4767 West Marlette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4767 West Marlette Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bath with Den. Tile in all the right places, nice white cabinets in kitchen. Large fenced in patio. Close to community pool. Monthly rent includes water.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4767 West Marlette Avenue have any available units?
4767 West Marlette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 4767 West Marlette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4767 West Marlette Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4767 West Marlette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4767 West Marlette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4767 West Marlette Avenue offer parking?
No, 4767 West Marlette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4767 West Marlette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4767 West Marlette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4767 West Marlette Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4767 West Marlette Avenue has a pool.
Does 4767 West Marlette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4767 West Marlette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4767 West Marlette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4767 West Marlette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4767 West Marlette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4767 West Marlette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
