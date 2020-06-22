Nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bath with Den. Tile in all the right places, nice white cabinets in kitchen. Large fenced in patio. Close to community pool. Monthly rent includes water. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4767 West Marlette Avenue have any available units?
4767 West Marlette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 4767 West Marlette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4767 West Marlette Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.