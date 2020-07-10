All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:27 PM

910 W Curry St

910 West Curry Street · No Longer Available
Location

910 West Curry Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Sunridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c73ae07077 ----
This home features spacious vaulted ceilings, a large master bedroom and extended back patio. The 1.5 car garage has extra shelving and a workbench and features a keypad for entry.

This house is minutes from US 60, Loop 101, dozens of restaurants, shopping and employers. Don\'t miss this one!

Sorry no pets.

Leasing Fees:
$40 per adult application fee
$150 admin fee upon lease signing
1.5% monthly TPT tax
2% monthly admin fee
Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent

Disposal
R/O System
Vaulted Ceilings
Washer/Dryer In Unit
Water Softener

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 W Curry St have any available units?
910 W Curry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 W Curry St have?
Some of 910 W Curry St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 W Curry St currently offering any rent specials?
910 W Curry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 W Curry St pet-friendly?
No, 910 W Curry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 910 W Curry St offer parking?
Yes, 910 W Curry St offers parking.
Does 910 W Curry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 W Curry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 W Curry St have a pool?
No, 910 W Curry St does not have a pool.
Does 910 W Curry St have accessible units?
No, 910 W Curry St does not have accessible units.
Does 910 W Curry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 W Curry St does not have units with dishwashers.

