910 W Curry St

This home features spacious vaulted ceilings, a large master bedroom and extended back patio. The 1.5 car garage has extra shelving and a workbench and features a keypad for entry.



This house is minutes from US 60, Loop 101, dozens of restaurants, shopping and employers. Don\'t miss this one!



Sorry no pets.



Leasing Fees:

$40 per adult application fee

$150 admin fee upon lease signing

1.5% monthly TPT tax

2% monthly admin fee

Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent



