876 S Nebraska St #20

Location

876 South Nebraska Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
876 S Nebraska St #20 Available 04/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Southridge Estates is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Southridge Estates is available for immediate move in! This is a ground level attached townhome with a front covered patio. Home features vaulted ceilings, good sized living room, double door pantry in kitchen, ceiling fans, fresh paint, and the property has a community pool. It is located near schools, restaurants, shopping, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 1.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. (No cats please). The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

