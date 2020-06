Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Vaulted ceiling, function floor plan, master bedroom down stairs. Medium room, loft and three bed rooms on second floor. Gated community next to Chandler public golf course. Best schools nearby. Comfortable home with 3.5 bath rooms and good sized bedrooms. Sparkling pool in the back yard and easy care desert landscaping front and back.