721 E BOSTON Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN CHANDLER***PRIME LOCATION ON CUL-DE-SAC LOT! BE THE 1st TO LIVE IN IT AFTER REMODEL IS COMPLETE! Pool maintenance/Landscaping included*Kitchen features New Cabinets, New SS Appliances, New Backsplash, New Refrigerator Included, New wood look Tile T/O, New Built in Microwave, Granite Countertops*2 Gutted & Remodeled bathrooms*New Blinds*Open floorplan with lots of natural sunlight*Fresh neutral paint*Vaulted Ceilings*Storage shed*Huge master with large walk in closet, his/her sinks*Park like backyard featuring lush grass, mature trees, sparkling pool recently replastered, Close to 101, 202, freeway, shopping/Restaurants, schools, parks! Pet's allowed upon approval, additional fees apply*