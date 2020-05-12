All apartments in Chandler
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

721 E BOSTON Street

721 East Boston Street · No Longer Available
Location

721 East Boston Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN CHANDLER***PRIME LOCATION ON CUL-DE-SAC LOT! BE THE 1st TO LIVE IN IT AFTER REMODEL IS COMPLETE! Pool maintenance/Landscaping included*Kitchen features New Cabinets, New SS Appliances, New Backsplash, New Refrigerator Included, New wood look Tile T/O, New Built in Microwave, Granite Countertops*2 Gutted & Remodeled bathrooms*New Blinds*Open floorplan with lots of natural sunlight*Fresh neutral paint*Vaulted Ceilings*Storage shed*Huge master with large walk in closet, his/her sinks*Park like backyard featuring lush grass, mature trees, sparkling pool recently replastered, Close to 101, 202, freeway, shopping/Restaurants, schools, parks! Pet's allowed upon approval, additional fees apply*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 E BOSTON Street have any available units?
721 E BOSTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 E BOSTON Street have?
Some of 721 E BOSTON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 E BOSTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
721 E BOSTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 E BOSTON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 E BOSTON Street is pet friendly.
Does 721 E BOSTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 721 E BOSTON Street offers parking.
Does 721 E BOSTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 E BOSTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 E BOSTON Street have a pool?
Yes, 721 E BOSTON Street has a pool.
Does 721 E BOSTON Street have accessible units?
No, 721 E BOSTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 721 E BOSTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 E BOSTON Street has units with dishwashers.

