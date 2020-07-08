All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:36 AM

712 E Gail Dr

712 East Gail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

712 East Gail Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Provinces

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SUPER CLEAN 3 bedroom near everything Chandler has to offer .... Entertainment, Restaurants, Top rated schools, Freeways, etc * WASHER, DRYER & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED * Kitchen with Breakfast nook in bay window, B/I microwave, stove, island with sink, breakfast bar, granite counters & Stainless Steel appliances * BIG Great room with custom paint & Entertainment niche * FULL hall bath * Master suite features a mirrored walk-in closet, dual vanities with seated vanity space, separate tub & shower & bay window * N/S exposure * Wood like flooring t/o * Garage has B/I cabinets & epoxy floor * BIG covered patio and patio extension with gorgeous brick pavers & easy to maintain desert landscaping * Don't miss this great home call Robin at MBA Real Estate 480-254-9366 $40 application fee per adult $200 up front admin fee 4% monthly tax/admin fee $1875 security deposit for qualified tenant $25 per month pet rent for each dog under 50# ... $50 per month pet rent for each dog over 50# call for approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 E Gail Dr have any available units?
712 E Gail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 E Gail Dr have?
Some of 712 E Gail Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 E Gail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
712 E Gail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 E Gail Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 E Gail Dr is pet friendly.
Does 712 E Gail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 712 E Gail Dr offers parking.
Does 712 E Gail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 E Gail Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 E Gail Dr have a pool?
No, 712 E Gail Dr does not have a pool.
Does 712 E Gail Dr have accessible units?
No, 712 E Gail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 712 E Gail Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 E Gail Dr has units with dishwashers.

