712 E Gail Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SUPER CLEAN 3 bedroom near everything Chandler has to offer .... Entertainment, Restaurants, Top rated schools, Freeways, etc * WASHER, DRYER & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED * Kitchen with Breakfast nook in bay window, B/I microwave, stove, island with sink, breakfast bar, granite counters & Stainless Steel appliances * BIG Great room with custom paint & Entertainment niche * FULL hall bath * Master suite features a mirrored walk-in closet, dual vanities with seated vanity space, separate tub & shower & bay window * N/S exposure * Wood like flooring t/o * Garage has B/I cabinets & epoxy floor * BIG covered patio and patio extension with gorgeous brick pavers & easy to maintain desert landscaping * Don't miss this great home call Robin at MBA Real Estate 480-254-9366 $40 application fee per adult $200 up front admin fee 4% monthly tax/admin fee $1875 security deposit for qualified tenant $25 per month pet rent for each dog under 50# ... $50 per month pet rent for each dog over 50# call for approval