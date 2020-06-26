704 E Gemini Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court car wash area parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come enjoy summer in this beautiful 6 bedroom home that has a resort like back yard!! Pool with built in slide, waterfall & basketball hoop. Covered porch with ceiling fans! Large yard with grass and a sandy area. RV gate too! Located at the end of a quite cul-de-sac this home has a great curb appearance. Inside you will find a gourmet kitchen, family room, Dinning, room and so much more!! Pool service is included in the rental rate. Tons of upgrades, storage and so much more. 1-2 dogs allowed with additional pet fee of $200.00 per pet and pet insurance is required. A one time $200.00 application processing fee applies and applications are processed in the order in which they come in. Please call or text Amy @ 480-276-5525 or Theresa @ 480-980-2805 for fastest response.