Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
704 E Gemini Pl
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

704 E Gemini Pl

704 East Gemini Place · No Longer Available
Location

704 East Gemini Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Paseo Crossings

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come enjoy summer in this beautiful 6 bedroom home that has a resort like back yard!! Pool with built in slide, waterfall & basketball hoop. Covered porch with ceiling fans! Large yard with grass and a sandy area. RV gate too! Located at the end of a quite cul-de-sac this home has a great curb appearance. Inside you will find a gourmet kitchen, family room, Dinning, room and so much more!! Pool service is included in the rental rate. Tons of upgrades, storage and so much more. 1-2 dogs allowed with additional pet fee of $200.00 per pet and pet insurance is required. A one time $200.00 application processing fee applies and applications are processed in the order in which they come in. Please call or text Amy @ 480-276-5525 or Theresa @ 480-980-2805 for fastest response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 E Gemini Pl have any available units?
704 E Gemini Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 E Gemini Pl have?
Some of 704 E Gemini Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 E Gemini Pl currently offering any rent specials?
704 E Gemini Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 E Gemini Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 E Gemini Pl is pet friendly.
Does 704 E Gemini Pl offer parking?
Yes, 704 E Gemini Pl offers parking.
Does 704 E Gemini Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 E Gemini Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 E Gemini Pl have a pool?
Yes, 704 E Gemini Pl has a pool.
Does 704 E Gemini Pl have accessible units?
No, 704 E Gemini Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 704 E Gemini Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 E Gemini Pl has units with dishwashers.
