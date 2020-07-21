All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
698 E. La Costa Dr.
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

698 E. La Costa Dr.

698 E La Costa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

698 E La Costa Dr, Chandler, AZ 85249
Los Vistoso

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bbq/grill
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
698 E. La Costa Dr. Available 07/22/19 Gated, Lake Front Community! - Exclusive Gated Community, Lakefront Lot. 4 BR, 2.5 BA, Formal living & dining rooms. Shutters throughout the home. Designer fans & lighting. Great kitchen with maple cabinets, corian countertops, built in oven, counter top stove, pantry, island. Breakfast nook just off the kitchen. Built-in cabinets in the laundry. Master BR has views of the water & bath with seperate shower, garden tub, dual sinks & walkin closet. Low maintenance yard. From your extended patio with the built in BBQ you are just steps from the lake. Peaceful small patio w/2 slate topped benches at the waters edge. You'll love coming home!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1695
Cleaning Fee: $275
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1695
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (2 pet max. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1695 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE4090333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 698 E. La Costa Dr. have any available units?
698 E. La Costa Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 698 E. La Costa Dr. have?
Some of 698 E. La Costa Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 698 E. La Costa Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
698 E. La Costa Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 698 E. La Costa Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 698 E. La Costa Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 698 E. La Costa Dr. offer parking?
No, 698 E. La Costa Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 698 E. La Costa Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 698 E. La Costa Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 698 E. La Costa Dr. have a pool?
No, 698 E. La Costa Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 698 E. La Costa Dr. have accessible units?
No, 698 E. La Costa Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 698 E. La Costa Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 698 E. La Costa Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
