698 E. La Costa Dr. Available 07/22/19 Gated, Lake Front Community! - Exclusive Gated Community, Lakefront Lot. 4 BR, 2.5 BA, Formal living & dining rooms. Shutters throughout the home. Designer fans & lighting. Great kitchen with maple cabinets, corian countertops, built in oven, counter top stove, pantry, island. Breakfast nook just off the kitchen. Built-in cabinets in the laundry. Master BR has views of the water & bath with seperate shower, garden tub, dual sinks & walkin closet. Low maintenance yard. From your extended patio with the built in BBQ you are just steps from the lake. Peaceful small patio w/2 slate topped benches at the waters edge. You'll love coming home!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1695

Cleaning Fee: $275

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1695

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (2 pet max. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1695 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



