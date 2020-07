Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

New flooring installed throughout Feb, 2019. Very clean and neat 3 bedroom, two bath. Within minutes of Loop 202 San Tan Freeway. Cul-de-sac lot. Landscaping included in lease. Tenant pays Azdor sales tax and $14.50 administration fee in addition to rent. Pets OK with landlord approval. Rent increases $25.00 per pet per month.