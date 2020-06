Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 3 car garage home has it all. A large Kitchen with a granite island, stainless steel appliances, a loft, den and gas fireplace. The large Master bedroom suite is on the first floor. Walk outside to a heated pool, heated spa and mountain views. You will have access to the community features including a golf course. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MAY 1ST.