6335 W Laredo St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Location, location, location here folks, and no HOA! Welcome home to your attractive ranch-style with a gorgeous backyard and large covered patio in Northwest Chandler's Sun Meadows subdivision. Built in 1984 with 1,120 SqFt living space on 0.193 acres (an 8,390 SqFt lot). Centrally located with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, beautiful wood flooring in the living room with a fireplace and a lovely dining room adjacent the fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops and a pantry closet. New paint throughout and inviting carpet flooring in the bedrooms with large terracotta tile flooring in the kitchen, dining area and bathrooms. Access your spacious 2-car garage from the kitchen where your washer and dryer are suitably located next to an additional workshop area. This is a great neighborhood with all kinds of shopping and restaurants just a hop, skip, and jump away, local parks and the sought after Kyrene schools. The ASU Tempe campus and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport are both less than 20 minutes away, by car. Welcome to your new, friendly neighborhood in beautiful Chandler.