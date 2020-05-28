All apartments in Chandler
6335 W Laredo St.
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM

6335 W Laredo St

6335 West Laredo Street · No Longer Available
Chandler
Location

6335 West Laredo Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location, location, location here folks, and no HOA! Welcome home to your attractive ranch-style with a gorgeous backyard and large covered patio in Northwest Chandler's Sun Meadows subdivision. Built in 1984 with 1,120 SqFt living space on 0.193 acres (an 8,390 SqFt lot). Centrally located with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, beautiful wood flooring in the living room with a fireplace and a lovely dining room adjacent the fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops and a pantry closet. New paint throughout and inviting carpet flooring in the bedrooms with large terracotta tile flooring in the kitchen, dining area and bathrooms. Access your spacious 2-car garage from the kitchen where your washer and dryer are suitably located next to an additional workshop area. This is a great neighborhood with all kinds of shopping and restaurants just a hop, skip, and jump away, local parks and the sought after Kyrene schools. The ASU Tempe campus and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport are both less than 20 minutes away, by car. Welcome to your new, friendly neighborhood in beautiful Chandler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6335 W Laredo St have any available units?
6335 W Laredo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6335 W Laredo St have?
Some of 6335 W Laredo St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6335 W Laredo St currently offering any rent specials?
6335 W Laredo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6335 W Laredo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6335 W Laredo St is pet friendly.
Does 6335 W Laredo St offer parking?
Yes, 6335 W Laredo St offers parking.
Does 6335 W Laredo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6335 W Laredo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6335 W Laredo St have a pool?
No, 6335 W Laredo St does not have a pool.
Does 6335 W Laredo St have accessible units?
No, 6335 W Laredo St does not have accessible units.
Does 6335 W Laredo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6335 W Laredo St has units with dishwashers.

