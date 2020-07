Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool

Water front, Gorgeous home in a gated community! 2800 Sf feet,3 bedroom + Den, 3rd CG converted to Exercise room has Portable AC unit and 2 bath. Formal Living, Formal Dinning Room, Large family Room with Lake view. Home is located on water front lot in the Highly Desirable Lagos Vistoso Lake Community with lake in backyard. Neutral colored carpet & tile throughout the home. The kitchen features upgraded cabinets, a breakfast bar, pantry and stainless steel appliances.