5157 W MERCURY Way

Fabulous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath In The Very Popular Twelve Oaks Community!! Close To Chandler Fashion Mall, Shopping, Restaurants, & The 101 & 202 Freeways. Very Clean Home With Newer Two Tone Paint Through Out! All Fixtures, Faucets, Blinds, Etc Have Been Updated. Wood and tile floors throughout. Double sinks and double closets at master. All The Appliances Stay With The Home. Gorgeous Backyard With Lots Of Grass & A Covered Patio. Corner lot and 2 car garage. Front landscaping is included.*Adult dog under 40lbs OK, No cats please*