5157 W MERCURY Way
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:37 AM

5157 W MERCURY Way

5157 West Mercury Way · No Longer Available
Location

5157 West Mercury Way, Chandler, AZ 85226
Twelve Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fabulous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath In The Very Popular Twelve Oaks Community!! Close To Chandler Fashion Mall, Shopping, Restaurants, & The 101 & 202 Freeways. Very Clean Home With Newer Two Tone Paint Through Out! All Fixtures, Faucets, Blinds, Etc Have Been Updated. Wood and tile floors throughout. Double sinks and double closets at master. All The Appliances Stay With The Home. Gorgeous Backyard With Lots Of Grass & A Covered Patio. Corner lot and 2 car garage. Front landscaping is included.*Adult dog under 40lbs OK, No cats please*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5157 W MERCURY Way have any available units?
5157 W MERCURY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5157 W MERCURY Way have?
Some of 5157 W MERCURY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5157 W MERCURY Way currently offering any rent specials?
5157 W MERCURY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5157 W MERCURY Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5157 W MERCURY Way is pet friendly.
Does 5157 W MERCURY Way offer parking?
Yes, 5157 W MERCURY Way offers parking.
Does 5157 W MERCURY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5157 W MERCURY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5157 W MERCURY Way have a pool?
No, 5157 W MERCURY Way does not have a pool.
Does 5157 W MERCURY Way have accessible units?
No, 5157 W MERCURY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5157 W MERCURY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5157 W MERCURY Way has units with dishwashers.

