491 S WILLIAMS Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large 3 bedroom plus a loft, 2 1/2 bath with a newly re-surfaced pebble tech POOL, Family Room, Dining Room and a Living Room! Loft could be your 4th Bedroom! Downstairs is fully tiled and upstairs bathrooms are tiled. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Located on a corner lot. Easy to maintain desert front yard, 2 car garage with openers, covered patios, Full master bath with separate tub & shower, Formal dining room, and so much more. Complete with Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator. Close to the 202, Chandler Mall and the 101. Pool is not fenced.