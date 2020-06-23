All apartments in Chandler
491 S WILLIAMS Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

491 S WILLIAMS Place

491 South Williams Place · No Longer Available
Location

491 South Williams Place, Chandler, AZ 85225
Monterey Point II

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Large 3 bedroom plus a loft, 2 1/2 bath with a newly re-surfaced pebble tech POOL, Family Room, Dining Room and a Living Room! Loft could be your 4th Bedroom! Downstairs is fully tiled and upstairs bathrooms are tiled. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Located on a corner lot. Easy to maintain desert front yard, 2 car garage with openers, covered patios, Full master bath with separate tub & shower, Formal dining room, and so much more. Complete with Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator. Close to the 202, Chandler Mall and the 101. Pool is not fenced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 491 S WILLIAMS Place have any available units?
491 S WILLIAMS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 491 S WILLIAMS Place have?
Some of 491 S WILLIAMS Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 491 S WILLIAMS Place currently offering any rent specials?
491 S WILLIAMS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 491 S WILLIAMS Place pet-friendly?
No, 491 S WILLIAMS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 491 S WILLIAMS Place offer parking?
Yes, 491 S WILLIAMS Place offers parking.
Does 491 S WILLIAMS Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 491 S WILLIAMS Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 491 S WILLIAMS Place have a pool?
Yes, 491 S WILLIAMS Place has a pool.
Does 491 S WILLIAMS Place have accessible units?
No, 491 S WILLIAMS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 491 S WILLIAMS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 491 S WILLIAMS Place has units with dishwashers.
