March 19 2019

4883 East Cherry Hills Drive

4883 East Cherry Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4883 East Cherry Hills Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 2/1. This Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in the subdivision of Sun Groves in Chandler has over 2000 square feet of living space. The main level has 2 living areas, 1/2 bath, kitchen with cherry cabinets and formica countertops with a large island and eat in kitchen. Laminate flooring and carpet throughout. The front formal room has a bay window overlooking the front of the home and a separate dining area. The upstairs has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The large master bedroom has a balcony that overlooks the pool and an attached master bath with double sinks, separate shower and garden tub and a walk in closet. The backyard is large and features a Pool, oversized patio, and grass area perfect for a small dog. Terms: Rent $1800 + 4% TPT, Sec Dep $1800, One time set up fee $150, App fee $55 per adult, Pet dep $300 Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, good credit, good rental or mortgage pymt history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4883 East Cherry Hills Drive have any available units?
4883 East Cherry Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4883 East Cherry Hills Drive have?
Some of 4883 East Cherry Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4883 East Cherry Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4883 East Cherry Hills Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4883 East Cherry Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4883 East Cherry Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4883 East Cherry Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 4883 East Cherry Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4883 East Cherry Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4883 East Cherry Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4883 East Cherry Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4883 East Cherry Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 4883 East Cherry Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 4883 East Cherry Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4883 East Cherry Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4883 East Cherry Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
