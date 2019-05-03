4883 East Cherry Hills Drive

Amenities

Available 2/1. This Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in the subdivision of Sun Groves in Chandler has over 2000 square feet of living space. The main level has 2 living areas, 1/2 bath, kitchen with cherry cabinets and formica countertops with a large island and eat in kitchen. Laminate flooring and carpet throughout. The front formal room has a bay window overlooking the front of the home and a separate dining area. The upstairs has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The large master bedroom has a balcony that overlooks the pool and an attached master bath with double sinks, separate shower and garden tub and a walk in closet. The backyard is large and features a Pool, oversized patio, and grass area perfect for a small dog. Terms: Rent $1800 + 4% TPT, Sec Dep $1800, One time set up fee $150, App fee $55 per adult, Pet dep $300 Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, good credit, good rental or mortgage pymt history.