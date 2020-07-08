All apartments in Chandler
Chandler, AZ
4781 W HARRISON Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

4781 W HARRISON Street

4781 West Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

4781 West Harrison Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION , LOCATION !! Welcome to this Move-in ready 3 Beds | 2 Bath | Private Pool | Home with Freshly Painted Interior, Exterior and Cabinets, New Carpet, Brand New Fixtures throughout, Garage Epoxy, Stainless Steel Appliances, Separate Family and Living Room makes it more spacious. Washer/Dryer included. Low maintenance backyard with Private Pool to relax in this Az summer. MONTHLY POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. Close to I 10, 101, 202, Intel, Chandler Mall and other shopping & entertainment. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4781 W HARRISON Street have any available units?
4781 W HARRISON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4781 W HARRISON Street have?
Some of 4781 W HARRISON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4781 W HARRISON Street currently offering any rent specials?
4781 W HARRISON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4781 W HARRISON Street pet-friendly?
No, 4781 W HARRISON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4781 W HARRISON Street offer parking?
Yes, 4781 W HARRISON Street offers parking.
Does 4781 W HARRISON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4781 W HARRISON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4781 W HARRISON Street have a pool?
Yes, 4781 W HARRISON Street has a pool.
Does 4781 W HARRISON Street have accessible units?
No, 4781 W HARRISON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4781 W HARRISON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4781 W HARRISON Street has units with dishwashers.

