4493 S WILDFLOWER Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED Can not beat this Ocotillo location. Gated waterfront community. Close to golf, shopping, gym and everything Chandler has to offer. Easy Access to Highway 10 and the 101. Lush and green setting. This single family one story home has 4 beds and 2 baths in a split floor plan design. Luxurious Master with en-suite and walk-in closet on one side and 3 ample sized bedrooms on the other. Large family room with cozy fireplace and curved 4K TV. Separate Dining Room and Living Room for family gatherings. Kitchen with island and kitchen dining table. Lots of prep space, perfect for gourmet cooking. Step into the resort backyard. Waterfall, spa and all right on the water with paddle boat and dock included. BBQ with friends and enjoy amazing Arizona Sunsets.