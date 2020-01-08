All apartments in Chandler
4493 S WILDFLOWER Place
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:38 PM

4493 S WILDFLOWER Place

4493 South Wildflower Place · No Longer Available
Location

4493 South Wildflower Place, Chandler, AZ 85248
Balboa Way

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED Can not beat this Ocotillo location. Gated waterfront community. Close to golf, shopping, gym and everything Chandler has to offer. Easy Access to Highway 10 and the 101. Lush and green setting. This single family one story home has 4 beds and 2 baths in a split floor plan design. Luxurious Master with en-suite and walk-in closet on one side and 3 ample sized bedrooms on the other. Large family room with cozy fireplace and curved 4K TV. Separate Dining Room and Living Room for family gatherings. Kitchen with island and kitchen dining table. Lots of prep space, perfect for gourmet cooking. Step into the resort backyard. Waterfall, spa and all right on the water with paddle boat and dock included. BBQ with friends and enjoy amazing Arizona Sunsets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4493 S WILDFLOWER Place have any available units?
4493 S WILDFLOWER Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4493 S WILDFLOWER Place have?
Some of 4493 S WILDFLOWER Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4493 S WILDFLOWER Place currently offering any rent specials?
4493 S WILDFLOWER Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4493 S WILDFLOWER Place pet-friendly?
No, 4493 S WILDFLOWER Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4493 S WILDFLOWER Place offer parking?
Yes, 4493 S WILDFLOWER Place does offer parking.
Does 4493 S WILDFLOWER Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4493 S WILDFLOWER Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4493 S WILDFLOWER Place have a pool?
Yes, 4493 S WILDFLOWER Place has a pool.
Does 4493 S WILDFLOWER Place have accessible units?
No, 4493 S WILDFLOWER Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4493 S WILDFLOWER Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4493 S WILDFLOWER Place has units with dishwashers.
