Chandler, AZ
4351 S Purple Sage Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

4351 S Purple Sage Drive

4351 South Purple Sage Drive · (307) 630-4444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4351 South Purple Sage Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
Balboa Way

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2699 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Gorgeous lakefront single story 2936 SqFt home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms along with private, heated infinity pool, above ground spa, paddle boat and gated community PLUS 3 car garage. Fully furnished with brand new beds & furnishings along with cable, WiFi, water softener reverse osmosis water system, 50 gallon hot water tank. Split master suite with entry to back yard with waterfront view along with large walk in closet, soaking tub and separate shower. Beautiful upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar, island, granite counter tops and Gas cook top. Large family room with gas fireplace and lake view. Plus living room and formal dining room. Located near Chandler Corporate Center and 30 minutes from Sky Harbor Airport. Perfect vacation home for multiple families/friends to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4351 S Purple Sage Drive have any available units?
4351 S Purple Sage Drive has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4351 S Purple Sage Drive have?
Some of 4351 S Purple Sage Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4351 S Purple Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4351 S Purple Sage Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4351 S Purple Sage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4351 S Purple Sage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4351 S Purple Sage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4351 S Purple Sage Drive does offer parking.
Does 4351 S Purple Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4351 S Purple Sage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4351 S Purple Sage Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4351 S Purple Sage Drive has a pool.
Does 4351 S Purple Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 4351 S Purple Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4351 S Purple Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4351 S Purple Sage Drive has units with dishwashers.
