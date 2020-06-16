4351 S Purple Sage Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Gorgeous lakefront single story 2936 SqFt home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms along with private, heated infinity pool, above ground spa, paddle boat and gated community PLUS 3 car garage. Fully furnished with brand new beds & furnishings along with cable, WiFi, water softener reverse osmosis water system, 50 gallon hot water tank. Split master suite with entry to back yard with waterfront view along with large walk in closet, soaking tub and separate shower. Beautiful upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar, island, granite counter tops and Gas cook top. Large family room with gas fireplace and lake view. Plus living room and formal dining room. Located near Chandler Corporate Center and 30 minutes from Sky Harbor Airport. Perfect vacation home for multiple families/friends to enjoy!