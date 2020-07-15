3571 E Gleneagle Pl

Amenities

Solera 55 Adult Community! Lots of Amenities! 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an den that can be closed off as well. Living room opens up to the kitchen and has a built in entertainment center. Split floor plan for maximum privacy. Golf cart parking and a over sized garage. All community amenities included but Tenant will have to pay for identification cards. City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin:2%



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (SMALL PETS ONLY Under 25LBS), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount AvailablenHelping Heroes Dis



