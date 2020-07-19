3544 S JASMINE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Rustic Rental! Gorgeous details and upgrades make this a one of a kind rental experience complete with wood panelling and barn doors! Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Brand new Nest thermostats to help save on the electric bill. Drapery, window coverings, and updated light and fan fixtures included. 3 large bedrooms and loft upstairs with a separate family room and den downstairs. Beautiful outdoor living area with front and back covered patios, built in BBQ, outdoor cooler, fireplace, and water feature. 2 car garage has plenty of built in storage to keep the place clean and organized leaving room for your cars. Gated community close to grocery stores and easy access to 202/101 freeway. Monthly landscaping and pest control is included by landlord! No Pets!