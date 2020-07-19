All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3544 S JASMINE Drive

3544 South Jasmine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3544 South Jasmine Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Rustic Rental! Gorgeous details and upgrades make this a one of a kind rental experience complete with wood panelling and barn doors! Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Brand new Nest thermostats to help save on the electric bill. Drapery, window coverings, and updated light and fan fixtures included. 3 large bedrooms and loft upstairs with a separate family room and den downstairs. Beautiful outdoor living area with front and back covered patios, built in BBQ, outdoor cooler, fireplace, and water feature. 2 car garage has plenty of built in storage to keep the place clean and organized leaving room for your cars. Gated community close to grocery stores and easy access to 202/101 freeway. Monthly landscaping and pest control is included by landlord! No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 S JASMINE Drive have any available units?
3544 S JASMINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3544 S JASMINE Drive have?
Some of 3544 S JASMINE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3544 S JASMINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3544 S JASMINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 S JASMINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3544 S JASMINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3544 S JASMINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3544 S JASMINE Drive offers parking.
Does 3544 S JASMINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3544 S JASMINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 S JASMINE Drive have a pool?
No, 3544 S JASMINE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3544 S JASMINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3544 S JASMINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 S JASMINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3544 S JASMINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
