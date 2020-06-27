3401 W Harrison St

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Gorgeous Upgraded 3 Bedroom with Open Den has everything you will ever need. Valued Ceilings, Open concept that is inviting from the moment you step through the door. Wood floors, 4 inch baseboards, lead you past the open den and formal dining and sitting area to the great room where you can spend a night next to the fire or Grilling it up in the beautiful kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops, soft close cabinets, under mounted sink and stainless steal appliances. Enjoy an afternoon sitting by the pool or putting on your very own putting green. No cats! Tenant to pay Registration fee $ 75.00 prior to move in. Washer and Dryer Included, however they will not be replaced or repaired if they fail to work.