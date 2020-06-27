All apartments in Chandler
3401 W Harrison St
Last updated July 7 2019 at 7:45 AM

3401 W Harrison St

3401 West Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

3401 West Harrison Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Gorgeous Upgraded 3 Bedroom with Open Den has everything you will ever need. Valued Ceilings, Open concept that is inviting from the moment you step through the door. Wood floors, 4 inch baseboards, lead you past the open den and formal dining and sitting area to the great room where you can spend a night next to the fire or Grilling it up in the beautiful kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops, soft close cabinets, under mounted sink and stainless steal appliances. Enjoy an afternoon sitting by the pool or putting on your very own putting green. No cats! Tenant to pay Registration fee $ 75.00 prior to move in. Washer and Dryer Included, however they will not be replaced or repaired if they fail to work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 W Harrison St have any available units?
3401 W Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 W Harrison St have?
Some of 3401 W Harrison St's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 W Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
3401 W Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 W Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 W Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 3401 W Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 3401 W Harrison St offers parking.
Does 3401 W Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3401 W Harrison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 W Harrison St have a pool?
Yes, 3401 W Harrison St has a pool.
Does 3401 W Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 3401 W Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 W Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 W Harrison St has units with dishwashers.
