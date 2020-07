Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pool hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub

Brand New Flooring!New Paint throughout house! New Cabinets! New granite countertops!! Beautiful and spacious house in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Chandler. This home features 3 bedrooms, den and bonus room. Amazing backyard with pool, spa, covered patio, grass area and no neighbors behind. Pool service and landscaping service included in rent.



Contact us to schedule a showing.