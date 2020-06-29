All apartments in Chandler
Location

2222 West Myrtle Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
The Island at Ocotillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
This charming two-story home sits nestled in a quiet neighborhood and backs up directly to the Ocotillo Golf Resort. Immediately after walking into the front room you will find a regulation size pool table and a high-top sitting area. The kitchen has been completely refurbished, equipped with a walk-in pantry, granite countertops, a Samsung refrigerator/freezer with separate climate-controlled compartments, built-in microwave, and a sleek black breakfast table that seats four. The living room has a flatscreen TV, fireplace, built-in media cabinet, leather couches, and vaulted ceilings. The downstairs master bedroom features a king size bed, flatscreen TV, new carpet, and private access to the outdoor patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 W MYRTLE Drive have any available units?
2222 W MYRTLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 W MYRTLE Drive have?
Some of 2222 W MYRTLE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 W MYRTLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2222 W MYRTLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 W MYRTLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2222 W MYRTLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2222 W MYRTLE Drive offer parking?
No, 2222 W MYRTLE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2222 W MYRTLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 W MYRTLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 W MYRTLE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2222 W MYRTLE Drive has a pool.
Does 2222 W MYRTLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2222 W MYRTLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 W MYRTLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 W MYRTLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
