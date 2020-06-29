2222 W MYRTLE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool pool table

This charming two-story home sits nestled in a quiet neighborhood and backs up directly to the Ocotillo Golf Resort. Immediately after walking into the front room you will find a regulation size pool table and a high-top sitting area. The kitchen has been completely refurbished, equipped with a walk-in pantry, granite countertops, a Samsung refrigerator/freezer with separate climate-controlled compartments, built-in microwave, and a sleek black breakfast table that seats four. The living room has a flatscreen TV, fireplace, built-in media cabinet, leather couches, and vaulted ceilings. The downstairs master bedroom features a king size bed, flatscreen TV, new carpet, and private access to the outdoor patio.