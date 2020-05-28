2202 E Frye Rd

Amenities

Stunning single story 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen includes Range/Oven Elect., Refrigerator, Dishwasher plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Floor plan features spacious living area and fireplace. Spacious master bedroom features large closet with master bathroom. All other rooms very spacious. Their is a two car garage and large backyard. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing!