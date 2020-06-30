2201 N COMANCHE Drive

Sharp 2 Bedroom(split bedroom suites with one up and one down) Great room with Vaulted Ceilings and open to kitchen!New Wood look Tile Flooring throughout!Includes all Appliances incl. refrig and full size Washer and Dryer! New Fans in Bedrooms and Great room! Nice Community Pool and Spa! Ready for Immediate Occupancy. Need AAR Application along with current copy of Credit report. Non Smoking Unit!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
