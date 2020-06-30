All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

2201 N COMANCHE Drive

2201 North Comanche Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2201 North Comanche Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Sharp 2 Bedroom(split bedroom suites with one up and one down) Great room with Vaulted Ceilings and open to kitchen!New Wood look Tile Flooring throughout!Includes all Appliances incl. refrig and full size Washer and Dryer! New Fans in Bedrooms and Great room! Nice Community Pool and Spa! Ready for Immediate Occupancy. Need AAR Application along with current copy of Credit report. Non Smoking Unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 N COMANCHE Drive have any available units?
2201 N COMANCHE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 N COMANCHE Drive have?
Some of 2201 N COMANCHE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 N COMANCHE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2201 N COMANCHE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 N COMANCHE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2201 N COMANCHE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2201 N COMANCHE Drive offer parking?
No, 2201 N COMANCHE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2201 N COMANCHE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 N COMANCHE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 N COMANCHE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2201 N COMANCHE Drive has a pool.
Does 2201 N COMANCHE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2201 N COMANCHE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 N COMANCHE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 N COMANCHE Drive has units with dishwashers.

