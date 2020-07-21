All apartments in Chandler
Last updated September 1 2019 at 9:05 PM

2151 East Bellerive Place

2151 East Bellerive Place · No Longer Available
Location

2151 East Bellerive Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL! 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a DEN in the mater. Formal dining by entry, custom paint & shelving, breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliance package includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & built in microwave. Bring your own washer & dryer for your indoor laundry. 2 car garage & dual sinks in both bathrooms. Master features separate tub, stand in shower & large mirrored door walk in closet. Lots of linen space, ceiling fans and quaint back yard that views community park. Tenant responsible for all utilities, renter's insurance and mail box key. 1.5% admin fee monthly and city rental tax. Pets on approval. $250 non-refundable & $25 monthly per pet. Call today for showing appointment!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2151 East Bellerive Place have any available units?
2151 East Bellerive Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2151 East Bellerive Place have?
Some of 2151 East Bellerive Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2151 East Bellerive Place currently offering any rent specials?
2151 East Bellerive Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2151 East Bellerive Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2151 East Bellerive Place is pet friendly.
Does 2151 East Bellerive Place offer parking?
Yes, 2151 East Bellerive Place offers parking.
Does 2151 East Bellerive Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2151 East Bellerive Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2151 East Bellerive Place have a pool?
No, 2151 East Bellerive Place does not have a pool.
Does 2151 East Bellerive Place have accessible units?
No, 2151 East Bellerive Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2151 East Bellerive Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2151 East Bellerive Place has units with dishwashers.
