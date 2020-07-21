2151 East Bellerive Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL! 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a DEN in the mater. Formal dining by entry, custom paint & shelving, breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliance package includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & built in microwave. Bring your own washer & dryer for your indoor laundry. 2 car garage & dual sinks in both bathrooms. Master features separate tub, stand in shower & large mirrored door walk in closet. Lots of linen space, ceiling fans and quaint back yard that views community park. Tenant responsible for all utilities, renter's insurance and mail box key. 1.5% admin fee monthly and city rental tax. Pets on approval. $250 non-refundable & $25 monthly per pet. Call today for showing appointment!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.