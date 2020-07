Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage volleyball court

This ranch style home is 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Ceramic tile in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms, separate living room, and separate family room. 2 tone paint throughout. Kitchen island and pantry. All kitchen appliances included. Extra storage fridge in garage. Refreshing play pool. Down the street from community park and elementary school. Cooper Commons has community basketball and sand volleyball courts. Pool service included. Tenant to care for landscaping.