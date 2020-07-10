All apartments in Chandler
Location

207 South Kenwood Lane, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,809 sf home is located in Chandler, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 South Kenwood Lane have any available units?
207 South Kenwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 South Kenwood Lane have?
Some of 207 South Kenwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 South Kenwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
207 South Kenwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 South Kenwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 South Kenwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 207 South Kenwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 207 South Kenwood Lane offers parking.
Does 207 South Kenwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 South Kenwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 South Kenwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 207 South Kenwood Lane has a pool.
Does 207 South Kenwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 207 South Kenwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 207 South Kenwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 South Kenwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

