1800 E Tulsa St

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly microwave carpet

3 Bed/2 Bath Low cost Chandler Home for rent - Property Id: 125497



Welcome home! This low maintenance 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom Chandler home provides easy access to the 202 highway, grocery stores, schools and downtown Chandler. This home is available now. Don't miss this opportunity it will go fast!



Open house: This weekend only

June 15, 2019 10am to 1pm

June 16, 2019 10am to 1pm



Requirements:

Min 1 year lease.

Small pet permitted with approval, additional deposit.

No smoking, vaping, marijuana.

No housing related judgments or collections (short sale OK).

Income 3x rent verified by paystubs.

No felony convictions (criminal history will be screened).

Positive rental reference from current landlord.

All adult residents on lease and all undergo screening, credit report, and background check

Refundable security deposit of $1350

Non refundable $45 application fee for adult tenants

Non refundable pet deposit/fee $400

No RVs or boat storage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125497

(RLNE4962218)