1800 E Tulsa St
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

1800 E Tulsa St

1800 East Tulsa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1800 East Tulsa Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Tradition East

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed/2 Bath Low cost Chandler Home for rent - Property Id: 125497

Welcome home! This low maintenance 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom Chandler home provides easy access to the 202 highway, grocery stores, schools and downtown Chandler. This home is available now. Don't miss this opportunity it will go fast!

Open house: This weekend only
June 15, 2019 10am to 1pm
June 16, 2019 10am to 1pm

Requirements:
Min 1 year lease.
Small pet permitted with approval, additional deposit.
No smoking, vaping, marijuana.
No housing related judgments or collections (short sale OK).
Income 3x rent verified by paystubs.
No felony convictions (criminal history will be screened).
Positive rental reference from current landlord.
All adult residents on lease and all undergo screening, credit report, and background check
Refundable security deposit of $1350
Non refundable $45 application fee for adult tenants
Non refundable pet deposit/fee $400
No RVs or boat storage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125497
Property Id 125497

(RLNE4962218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 E Tulsa St have any available units?
1800 E Tulsa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 E Tulsa St have?
Some of 1800 E Tulsa St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 E Tulsa St currently offering any rent specials?
1800 E Tulsa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 E Tulsa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 E Tulsa St is pet friendly.
Does 1800 E Tulsa St offer parking?
No, 1800 E Tulsa St does not offer parking.
Does 1800 E Tulsa St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 E Tulsa St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 E Tulsa St have a pool?
No, 1800 E Tulsa St does not have a pool.
Does 1800 E Tulsa St have accessible units?
No, 1800 E Tulsa St does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 E Tulsa St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 E Tulsa St has units with dishwashers.
