1800 E Tulsa St

Amenities
3 Bed/2 Bath Low cost Chandler Home for rent - Property Id: 125497
Welcome home! This low maintenance 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom Chandler home provides easy access to the 202 highway, grocery stores, schools and downtown Chandler. This home is available now. Don't miss this opportunity it will go fast!
Open house: This weekend only
June 15, 2019 10am to 1pm
June 16, 2019 10am to 1pm
Requirements:
Min 1 year lease.
Small pet permitted with approval, additional deposit.
No smoking, vaping, marijuana.
No housing related judgments or collections (short sale OK).
Income 3x rent verified by paystubs.
No felony convictions (criminal history will be screened).
Positive rental reference from current landlord.
All adult residents on lease and all undergo screening, credit report, and background check
Refundable security deposit of $1350
Non refundable $45 application fee for adult tenants
Non refundable pet deposit/fee $400
No RVs or boat storage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125497
Property Id 125497
(RLNE4962218)