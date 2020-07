Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful newly updaded 4 beds/2bath 2 car garage home great location in Chandler.This home offer a nice size of kitchen with white cabinets, new granite counters and stain less steel appliances. Four large bedrooms and 2 updaded baths. French doors to easy maintenance yard with pavers perfect for entertaiment. All appliances are included. Easy acess to freeway, shooping and entertaiment.